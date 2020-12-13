Bloomsburg, Pa. – The Town of Bloomsburg and the Bloomsburg Fire Department are replacing their current 15-year-old ladder truck, which serves structures three stories or higher, and Bloomsburg University has agreed to help fund the purchase. The university will contribute $360,000 - about 28% of the truck's full cost.

The university has historically funded a portion of capital equipment replacement for the Town of Bloomsburg. Such equipment is necessary for serving a number of campus buildings should there be a need. The ladder truck, currently in service, cost $788,000. Bloomsburg University contributed $200,000 (over eight years) or approximately 25% of the cost. The new ladder truck is expected to cost approximately $1.3 million.

“The safety of the BU campus community is our highest priority,” said BU President Bashar Hanna. “Because we have several campus buildings that are taller than three stories, we are happy to partner with the Town of Bloomsburg and our fire department to ensure that the local fire equipment meets our current safety needs, and also protects the residents of the Town of Bloomsburg.”

“This is a good example of the many economic benefits our Town prospers from as host to one of the Commonwealth’s finest state universities,” said Bloomsburg mayor Bill Kreisher.

Delivery of the new ladder truck is expected in the first quarter of 2022.