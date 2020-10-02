Bloomsburg, Pa. – Residents are advised that seasonal street sweeping and leaf collection will begin on Monday, October 5, 2020.

Parking regulations related to "No Parking This Side of Street" signs will be enforced every week.

Residents are asked to follow the direction of signs posted on their street to avoid receiving a parking ticket. The parking regulations are enforceable for the full period indicated on the sign, regardless of whether a street sweeper has already passed.

Enforcement will last from October 5 through November 27.