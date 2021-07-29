Bloomsburg, Pa. - Bloomsburg Police Parking Office will begin sales of residential parking permits on Mon., Aug 2, and permits for students will go on sale Monday, August 16.

The permits will be available at the Town Hall Building, 301 East Second Street on the first floor between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Students who arrive early for sports or other activities may purchase a permit when they move in for the semester.

In order to purchase a license, residents must bring all of the following items:

A photo ID

A signed lease or current utility bill with your name and address, unless your current address is on your photo ID

Vehicle registration or a copy of vehicle registration

There is a $10 annual fee for each vehicle permit, with two permits allowed per address. Visitor permits cost $20 annually with a limit of one per address. Permits per residential unit cannot exceed three permits (two residential, one visitor). Decals will be effective from Sept. 1, 2021 through Aug. 31, 2022.

Please note the street signs designating areas and times for restricted residential permit parking. If a resident or visitor fails to display their parking decal during designated hours and days, they will need to pay a $40 fine.

For more information about parking permits, call (570) 784-6779 and press 1 for Parking.