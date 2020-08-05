Bloomsburg, Pa. -- Parts of Market and East streets will be closed to traffic for railroad crossing work throughout August. The work will replace the existing railroad crossings, which have deteriorated over time.

SEDA-COG Joint Rail Authority (JRA) and its private operator, North Shore Railroad, will replace the old crossings with new concrete ones.

Market Street between Sixth and Seventh streets will close the morning of August 8 and will reopen August 12.

East Street/State Route 487 adjacent to State Route 11 will close the morning of August 22 and will reopen August 26.

Marked detours will be in place for the duration of the work. Motorists are urged to slow down, be alert, and expect some delays.

Jannotti Rail Consulting Inc. of Russell is the track engineer and Chesapeake Thermite Welding of Virginia is the contractor. The SEDA-COG JRA owns the track and North Shore Railroad is the operator.