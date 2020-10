Bloomsburg, Pa. – If you hear a loud alarm next Monday in Bloomsburg, don't panic.

The Bloomsburg Police Department will be testing the Emergency Siren and Address System between 9 a.m. and noon on Monday, October 5.

Residents living near the Bloomsburg Fairgrounds, Bloomsburg High School, and the town's public works facilities may hear several tests of the system during this time period.

The testing will include a loud siren and an announcement advising that the system is being tested.