Bloomsburg, Pa. — After reports of a possible strangulation on Feb. 14 near the 400 block of W. First St., Bloomsburg Police said they watched a video of the alleged assault.

Andrew Charles Campbell, 58, of Bloomsburg was charged with second-degree felony strangulation after police said he could be seen on the video choking a woman for nearly 10 seconds. Campbell allegedly argued with the woman after he came home from work.

The argument continued throughout the day and escalated, causing the accuser to leave the residence. Officers said as she attempted to leave Campbell followed her and eventually choked her as a witness recorded it with their phone.

According to police, the video played out exactly as the accuser described the attack. The accuser told police she couldn’t breathe as Campbell placed his hands around her neck.

Campbell was formally arraigned on Feb. 28 by President Judge Thomas Arthur in Columbia County. Court records show during his arraignment, Campbell was given $30,000 monetary bail, which he posted and was released.

Campbell was also charged with second-degree misdemeanor simple assault and a summary charge of harassment.

