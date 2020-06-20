Bloomsburg -- Beginning on Monday, June 22, the Bloomsburg Police Department will begin enforcing all town parking regulations. Residents and visitors are advised that the Bloomsburg Town Council has recently revised the street maintenance schedule, which requires vehicles to be moved during the first full week (Sunday through Saturday) and the third week of each month, including the week of June 21.
The parking enforcement office is open for administrative purposes from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Face masks are required while visiting any town facilities.