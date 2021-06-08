Where: Bloomsburg Parking Office, Town Hall, 301 E 2nd Street, Bloomsburg PA,

OR ONLINE at: www.bloompd.com under QUICK LINKS – ONLINE PARKING PERMITS

Link will be available from 8 AM – 3 PM Monday - Friday.

In Person Hours: 8:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Monday – Friday.

• When: Current permit holders may purchase permits beginning June 25, 28, 29, 30, 2021

(Must have old permit and the required information listed below)

• NEW permit holders may purchase permits beginning July 1, 2021

Downtown Residents must bring:

• Proof of residency – a signed full lease or current utility bill with permit holders name and

address on it. Lease must have dates of lease and be signed by landlord.

• Vehicle Registration Card

• Photo ID

Downtown Employees must bring:

• Vehicle registration card

• Photo ID

• Completed application

Online Applicants will be required to provide copies of the following items:

• PDF Only: Current, complete signed lease or current utility bill

• PDF Only: Vehicle Registration

• JPEG of your current permit.

Once all your information is reviewed you will receive a link for payment. Payment must be made

immediately to reserve your permit choice. Permits will not be issued until full payment is received.

All communication will be through email.

Permits Zones and Costs (6 months)

Zone B ($125) Lightstreet Road / North Street

Zone C ($185) Diner – Tri Lot

Zone D ($185) East Pine Ave Lot

Zone E ($185) Pine Ave Lot

Zone F ($125) Employee Lot

Zone G ($185) Library Lot

Zone H ($150) North Market Street (north of W Ridge Ave)

Zone I ($150) West Pine Ave Lot (behind Post Office)

Zone J ($125) Hoppe’s Lot