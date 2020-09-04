Bloomsburg, Pa. -- The North Central Regional DUI Enforcement Program, the Highway Safety Network, and Bloomsburg Police held a media event on Tuesday at Bloomsburg Police Department to promote safe driving during a planned Labor Day Impaired Driving Crackdown which runs through September 7, 2020

Participants discussed planned roadway patrols with an emphasis on driving under the influence of drugs (DUI-D). Patrolman David Bowman, a Drug Recognition Expert (DRE) with the Bloomsburg Police Department, estimates a 40 to 50 percent increase in DUI-Ds since bars have been closed due to COVID-19.

“We do have 2 DREs in the county including myself and we do get called out by other agencies,” Bowman said at the event.

Dave Everly with the Highway Safety Network also spoke at the event: “There will be increased enforcement over the holiday. These crashes, injuries, fatalities, and property damage are 100% avoidable because it is the driver’s choice to drive impaired.”

According to PennDOT data, Last year during the Labor Day holiday weekend (Friday at 6 p.m. until Monday at midnight) there were 1,160 crashes in Pennsylvania that resulted in 18 fatalities and 57 suspected serious injuries. Drugs and/or alcohol was a factor in 178 of those crashes resulting in 6 of the fatalities.

As you celebrate over the long holiday weekend, keep these tips in mind: