Bloomsburg, Pa. – The Bloomsburg Town Council passed an anti-discrimination ordinance yesterday, becoming the 60th local municipality in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania to pass such an ordinance.

“This will let everyone in Bloomsburg and everyone who comes to Bloomsburg know they are welcome here,” said Bloomsburg Mayor Bill Kreisher.

The new ordinance adds sexual orientation, gender identity, marital status, familial status, veteran status, and genetic information to the list of protections from discrimination already covered by the Pennsylvania Human Relations Act (PHRA).

Additionally, the ordinance also covers discrimination based on ‘perceived identity.' The town provided an example of discrimination based on 'perceived identity' saying, "if two women seek to rent an apartment and a landlord refuses to rent to them because they are perceived to be a lesbian couple... the discrimination is still illegal because it happened based on the perception that they were lesbians."

The city council previously voted 4-3 against such an ordinance in December 2014, and Kreisher voted in favor of drafting an ordinance at that time.

Since 2014, residents of Bloomsburg have elected eight new council members who publicly supported protecting LGBT individuals from discrimination, who joined the Mayor yesterday to celebrate the passing of the new ordinance.

Six years later, the ordinance passed with unanimous support from all council members and the mayor. The council received 55 letters of support for the ordinance and no comments in opposition from town residents.

The ordinance is a victory for members of the LGBTQ+ community.

Pennsylvania is the only state between Virginia and Maine not

to have a statewide law protecting LGBTQ+ individuals from discrimination. While protections exist for members of the LGBTQ+ community on a federal level thanks to the Supreme Court decision in June 2020 to include lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender people under the protected class of "sex" in the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

However, the federal protections only applies to employment. Bloomsburg's ordinance protects LGBTQ+ individuals from discrimination in the areas of housing and public accommodations.

“I feel like we have succeeded in our mission tonight, doing this together,” said Ammon Young, spokesperson for the Coalition for Social Equity, a local non-profit.

Young was involved in the drafting of the ordinance and plans to work in conjunction with the town of Bloomsburg and the Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission to provide discrimination prevention trainings to local Bloomsburg commissioners when they begin service in January.

Mayor Kreisher thanked Young for support offered in the process of drafting the ordinance, including connections with the Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission, which will train the local Bloomsburg commissioners when they begin their service in January.