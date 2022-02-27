Scranton, Pa. —The United State Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that Vicki Hackenberg, 57, of Bloomsburg was sentenced by United State Chief District Judge Matthew Brann to 12 months of imprisonment for perpetrating a bank fraud and money laundering scheme that included nearly $300,000 in COVID-19 relief guaranteed by the Small Business Administration through the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP).

The PPP is designed to help small business facing financial difficulties during the COVID-19 pandemic. Funded by the March 2020 CARES Act, PPP funds are offered in forgivable loans, provided that certain criteria are met, including use of funds for employee payroll, mortgage interest, lease, and utilities expenses.

According to the United State Attorney John Gurganus, Hackenberg pleaded guilty to a money laundering conspiracy involving her codefendant, Darryl Corradini, and others. The conspirators allegedly used the accounted to receive over $135,000 in fraudulently obtained funds and over $296,000 from a PPP loan that was obtained with false and forged documentation. That documentation included false information and certifications about CGM Reaty LLC’s employee payroll obligations, and intention to use the funds for approved purposes, when in fact CGM Realty LLC had no employees or legitimate business operations. Forges IRS documentation also was included with the PPP application, containing false information about CGM Realty LLC’s nonexistent payroll obligations. Over $350,000 was then used to purchase Bitcoins, a type of cryptocurrency.

The case was investigation by agents with the Internal Revenue Service’s Criminal Investigations Divisions. Assistant U.S. Attorney Phillip J. Caraballo prosecuted the case.

