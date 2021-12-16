Bloomsburg, Pa. — Two buys for fentanyl by a confidential informant led Bloomsburg Police officers to charge a man with two felonies.

Michael John Manganello, 29, of Bloomsburg allegedly sold fentanyl to a confidential informant twice in Oct. According to an affidavit from officer Ryan Edgar, authorities observed Mangello complete both transactions from an unobstructed view.

Mangenello was charged with two counts each of felony possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and third-degree felony criminal use of a communication facility. He was also given a misdemeanor charge of intentional possession of a controlled substance.

Bloomsburg police currently hold an active warrant for Manganello.

