Williamsport, Pa. --The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that Alexander Stroup, age 33, of Bloomburg, was indicted on Feb. 11, 2022, by a federal grand jury on charges of attempted production of child pornography, attempted enticement of a minor, receipt of child pornography, and transmitting obscene material to a minor.

According to United States Attorney John C. Gurganus, the indictment alleges that from or about Oct. 23, 2021 through Oct. 23, 2021, Stroup attempted to persuade, induce, and entice, a person under the age of 18 to engage in sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of producing a visual depiction of such conduct using a facility of interstate commerce. The indictment also alleges that Stroup did transfer and attempt to transfer obscene matter to another individual who had not attained the age of 16 years.

The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney George J. Rocktashel is prosecuting the case.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse.

Led by the United States Attorneys' Offices and the Criminal Division's Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state, and local resources to locate, apprehend, and prosecute individuals who sexually exploit children, and to identify and rescue victims.

