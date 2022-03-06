Bloomsburg, Pa. — A Bloomsburg man accused of endangering the welfare of a child is scheduled to appear in Columbia County Court this week.

Devin James Schrader, 27, of Bloomsburg was arrested on Feb. 25 when officers with the Bloomsburg Police Department interviewed a five-year-old child. According to the report, the child had redness and bruising on his eye and cheek. Officers said the child also stated Schrader had “poked” him in the eye.

Schrader allegedly pulled the child off a play house, causing the child to cry. A witness told police Schrader also ripped a door off the hinges inside the apartment located near the 300 block of East 5th Street.

When taken into custody, officers said Schrader uttered, “I must have did it by accident” as he was led away.

Schrader waived his preliminary hearing and was released on $10,000 unsecured bail on March 2. Court records show he is scheduled to appear before Judge Russell Lawton on March 9 for a preliminary hearing.

