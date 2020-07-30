Bloomsburg, Pa. -- In the event of an emergency, Bloomsburg officials will begin issuing alerts through CodeRED, a high-speed notification system that allows messages to be quickly delivered to targeted areas of Bloomsburg as a whole.

On July 30, the Town of Bloomsburg will be conducting a performance test of the system at 1 p.m., contacting everyone in Bloomsburg who is currently in the emergency database. Receiving a text message will ensure that residents will receive an alert during an actual emergency.

Residents who do not receive a test message are advised to visit the Bloomsburg website and click the CodeRED logo to enroll.

Those without internet access may call The Bloomsburg Police Department at (570) 317-2846 Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. to supply their information over the phone. Required information includes first and last name, street address (physical address, no P.O. boxes), city, state, zip code, and primary phone number. Additional phone numbers can be entered as well.

The data collected through CodeRED enrollment will only be used for emergency notification purposes such as in the case of flooding, shelter-in-place alerts, and other emergencies.