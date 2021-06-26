Music stock image_2021

Bloomsburg, Pa. - Due to unforeseen circumstances, the Bloomsburg Fair has announced that the Brad Paisley concert on Sept. 26 at the Fairgrounds has been cancelled.

No reason has yet been given for the cancellation.

The fair has said that all tickets will be automatically refunded.

If you purchased with a credit card, your card will be refunded within 30 days.

Any Members who used vouchers will be mailed new vouchers. Cash purchases will be mailed to the purchaser within 10 days.

For more ticket refund information.


