Bloomsburg, Pa. – The old saying, "birds of a feather, flock together," rings a bit too true in Bloomsburg where the local Canadian geese have created a messy situation. So messy, the town officials voted to remove the entire flock with the help of the USDA.

The Bloomsburg Town Council voted in favor of removing the birds by contracting with the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA). The USDA has a program which offers assistance to municipalities and private landowners with goose removal, and in cases where birds are euthanized, donates the bird meat to local food banks.

The USDA's goose removal program made headlines in the past when New York City airport officials opted to cull their geese population to improve airline safety and sent the meat to food banks in Pennsylvania.

Why send the dead birds to food banks in Pennsylvania instead of New York? Pennsylvania already had "an established protocol for processing and distributing slaughtered geese," according to a CBS News article.

Wild game meat is often touted as more nutritious than store-bought meat. Although Goose may not be something you find on your average restaurant menu, the meat is often compared to beef (when cooked correctly), is packed with protein and iron, and, like venison, is popular among wild-game hunters.

The nearly 40 geese who reside year-round in Bloomsburg Town Park are well-known by locals. While some enjoy watching the birds, other have been frustrated by the significant amount of waste the birds leave on park walkways and fields, including Bloomsburg Mayor Justin Hummel.

"The significant amounts of excrement are a public safety issue," Hummel explained. "After two years of COVID, we're trying to make the park more user-friendly and encourage people to get out there, but there's just too much bird crap."

Adult geese can produce 2 pounds of poop each day. The poop often contains high levels of e-coli bacteria, which has led to entire beaches being closed in St. Clair, Michigan.

"The goal is not to go in and exterminate the birds," said Hummel. Instead, he explained, the town's goal is to follow the guidance of the USDA's experts on the best way to remove the birds.

The geese may be euthanized, if that's what the USDA recommends. However, there are other methods which could be used for removing and deterring the geese. "For example, using metallic streamers to discourage roosting, may also be used," said Hummel.

For now, the town council is waiting to hear what the USDA recommends. Hummel encouraged those who are concerned or curious about the geese removal plan to attend the town council meetings or public comment meetings both of which are open to the public and can be attended via zoom.

Editor's Note This article was updated with new information provided by Bloomsburg Mayor Justin Hummel from its original version on Wednesday April 20th, 2022. The article title was amended to say "remove" instead of "euthanize" in light of the additional information.

