Bloomsburg, Pa. – The old saying, "birds of a feather, flock together," rings a bit too true in Bloomsburg where the local Canadian geese have created a messy situation. So messy that town officials have voted to euthanize the entire flock this summer.

The nearly 40 geese who reside year-round in Bloomsburg Town Park are well-known by locals. While some enjoy watching the birds, other have been frustrated by the significant amount of waste the birds leave on park walkways and fields.

Adult geese can produce 2 pounds of poop each day. The poop often contains high levels of e-coli bacteria, which has led to entire beaches being closed in St. Clair, Michigan.

Bloomsburg Town Council voted to euthanize the birds through a program with the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The program assists municipalities and private landowners with goose removal and donates the geese to local food banks.

Bloomsburg Mayor Justin Hummel told WNEP that not all the birds will be euthanized; some will be trapped and moved.

The USDA's goose removal program made headlines in the past when New York City airport officials opted to cull their geese population to improve airline safety and sent the meat to food banks in Pennsylvania.

Why send the dead birds to food banks in Pennsylvania instead of New York? Pennsylvania already had "an established protocol for processing and distributing slaughtered geese," according to a CBS News article.

Wild game meat is often touted as more nutritious than store-bought meat. Although Goose may not be something you find on your average restaurant menu, the meat is often compared to beef (when cooked correctly), is packed with protein and iron, and, like venison, is popular among wild-game hunters.

Northcentralpa.com reached out to Mayor Hummel for further information about the goose removal but did not hear back by time of publication.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.