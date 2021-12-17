Berwick, Pa. — Police observed blood on the collar of a man who alleged someone had threatened him and held a knife to his neck, he told police.

According to Berwick Police officers, Zane Patrick Farmer, 33, of Berwick was picked up later in the night. Officer Christopher Kelchner said two knives were discovered next to Farmer on the ground when he was taken into custody. One allegedly had blood on the blade.

After the accuser denied medical treatment, it was discovered Farmer and the accuser had been in an argument prior to a knife being pulled. Farmer allegedly pressed the knife against the man’s neck, causing a cut.

Officers said after Farmer was taken into custody, he kicked the door of a police cruise. Once back at the station, Farmer removed a boot and smashed a glass pane on a holding cell.

Court records show Farmer was charged with two felonies, both aggravated assaults, that included attempts to cause serious bodily injury and attempts to cause bodily injury with a deadly weapon. Farmer was also charged with three misdemeanors in first-degree terroristic threats and two second-degree charges of simple assault and institutional vandalism.

Famer is being held at the Columbia County Prison on $100,000 monetary bail as he awaits a Dec. 20 preliminary hearing.

