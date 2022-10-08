Williamsport, Pa. — A woman’s face was bleeding just above the left eye with a visible red mark after her husband allegedly punched it during an argument.

Derek Jamal Thomas came to the home near the 400 block of Grant Street to see his kids and get a refrigerator before the argument started, police said. The 28-year-old Thomas allegedly shouted obscenities at the woman, according to police.

Thomas punched the accuser in the face at one point during the Sept. 28 argument, police said. Williamsport Police were dispatched to the home and took Thomas into custody after viewing the woman's injuries.

She told authorities her and Thomas were in the process of getting a divorce, police said.

Thomas faces charges of second-degree misdemeanor simple assault and harassment. He was released from custody the same day of his arrest after a bondsman posted $7,500 monetary bail on his behalf.

