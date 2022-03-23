Sayre, Pa. — Sayre Borough Police officers said a man bashed his head off a partition inside a cruiser enough times to cause bleeding from his mouth on March 16.

Despite being asked to stop several times by officers, Brian Carr, 55, of Jersey Shore, allegedly continued the behavior. According to an affidavit, Carr threatened to “take out” officers as he carried on.

“Carr was transported to the Sayre Police Station where he continued his behavior of yelling, threatening, and spitting blood from his mouth on the holding room floor, windows, and door,” wrote Chief Daniel Reynolds.

Officers initially spoke with Carr at the Guthrie Hospital emergency room on March 16 after State Police requested assistance taking him into custody. Carr allegedly complained several times about wanting to kill himself and low blood sugar.

Police said staff informed them twice that Carr was medically released from the hospital. After being taken into custody and placed inside a police cruiser, Carr allegedly bashed his head off the partition, causing damage to himself and the vehicle.

“I reached into the vehicle to stop him when Carr attempted to headbutt me and at which point I struck/pushed Carr in the face with a closed hand once to gain control and stop his attempted assault,” wrote Reynolds.

According to Reynolds, Carr was evaluated by Greater Valley EMS once back at the Station. Reynolds said Carr stopped with the threats and yelling after EMS determined there was no need for medical treatment.

Carr was charged with second-degree felony aggravated assault to go with three misdemeanors that included second-degree simple assault and three counts each of third-degree disorderly conduct engage in fighting and obscene language and gestures. Carr was given $100,000 monetary bail during a preliminary arraignment with Judge Jonathan Wilcox in Bradford County.

Carr will face Wilcox again on March 30 for a preliminary hearing.

Docket sheet



