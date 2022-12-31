Northway Road fire 1
Hepburn Township Fire Department

Eldred Township, Pa. — A fire ripped through a two-story home Friday night, burning it to the ground, officials say.

No one was home at the time the blaze was reported at the home in the 5200 block of Northway Road in Williamsport.

Northway Road fire 2

Firefighters from Eldred Township were dispatched to the home just before 9 p.m. Additional crews from Hepburn Township were called to assist the second-alarm blaze, which leveled the home.

Northway Road fire 3

