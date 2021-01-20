Tyler Breon

Tyler R. Breon, 23, of Blanchard.

 Clinton County District Attorney's Office

Lock Haven, Pa. – A 23-year-old Blanchard man will spend up to two years in state prison for a firearm violation.

Tyler R. Breon, 23, of Blanchard, was sentenced by Clinton County President Judge Craig Miller to serve 12 months minimum and 24 months maximum in a state correctional facility. 

Breon was sentenced on Jan. 11 for carrying a firearm without a license, a third-degree felony, and possession of a controlled substance, an ungraded misdemeanor. An additional felony count of manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver a controlled substance, was dismissed.

Breon was sentenced to pay a fine of $500 for possessing Buprenorphine, also known as Suboxone, a Schedule III drug, Clinton County District Attorney Dave Strouse said.

Breon was a passenger in a vehicle pulled over on March 5, 2020, for suspected DUI, Strouse said. 

"The driver was arrested for DUI and the passenger, Breon, was found to be in possession of a revolver and the drugs," Strouse said.

Breon was sentenced in April 2020 for his second DUI, Strouse said.

Docket sheet

This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news. To see a list of our editorial staff please visit our staff directory.