Lock Haven, Pa. – A 23-year-old Blanchard man will spend up to two years in state prison for a firearm violation.

Tyler R. Breon, 23, of Blanchard, was sentenced by Clinton County President Judge Craig Miller to serve 12 months minimum and 24 months maximum in a state correctional facility.

Breon was sentenced on Jan. 11 for carrying a firearm without a license, a third-degree felony, and possession of a controlled substance, an ungraded misdemeanor. An additional felony count of manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver a controlled substance, was dismissed.

Breon was sentenced to pay a fine of $500 for possessing Buprenorphine, also known as Suboxone, a Schedule III drug, Clinton County District Attorney Dave Strouse said.

Breon was a passenger in a vehicle pulled over on March 5, 2020, for suspected DUI, Strouse said.

"The driver was arrested for DUI and the passenger, Breon, was found to be in possession of a revolver and the drugs," Strouse said.

Breon was sentenced in April 2020 for his second DUI, Strouse said.

Docket sheet