Williamsport, Pa. — A birthday celebration turned ugly after a man became irate and choked a woman, state police said.

Jesse James Gadd of Williamsport turned 40 on June 28 when the incident took place in the 1400 block of Clayton Avenue, Trooper Bryan Carlson said. Authorities spoke with the victim just before 9 p.m. after she called police, Carlson added.

Gadd allegedly became upset at some point in the evening, a witness told police. The woman attempted to pour out his rum and was pushed into a wall, according to the complaint.

The victim locked herself inside a bedroom before Gadd forced his way in, investigators said. Once inside, Gadd allegedly punched the victim and choked her for five to 10 seconds, they added.

Gadd threw the accuser’s phone to the ground during the fight, according to the police report. It still worked, but the screen was shattered.

Gadd was charged with strangulation, simple assault, harassment, and criminal mischief. He posted $50,000 monetary bail through a bondsman and was released from custody.

Docket sheet

