Harrisburg, Pa. – A bipartisan group of state senators wants to finance animal cruelty investigations by assessing offenders an additional $5.

If enacted, S.B. 560 would establish the Animal Cruelty Investigation Fund in the state Treasury Department. Fines from individuals convicted of animal cruelty offenses would build up the fund. Money in the fund would go towards the training, equipment and legal expenses of humane society police officers. It would also cover the food and veterinary costs of rescued animals.

"The bill aims to ease the stress on animal protection organizations by providing support for our humane societies," primary sponsor Sen. John Kane (D-Chester) wrote in bill's memo.

Sens. Katie Muth (D-Berks), Wayne Fontana (D-Allegheny), Jim Brewster (D-Allegheny), Jay Costa (D-Allegheny), John Yudichak (I-Carbon), Steven Santarsiero (D-Bucks), Carolyn Comitta (D-Chester), Judith Schwank (D-Berks) and Maria Collett (D-Bucks) co-sponsored the measure.

The Pa. General Assembly's Animal Protection Caucus, a coalition of legislators from both chambers, endorses S.B. 560.

The bill was referred to the Senate Judiciary Committee on April 14.