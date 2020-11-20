Washington, D.C. – A new bill created by U.S. Senators Pat Toomey (R - Pa.) and Catherin Cortez Masto (D - Nev.) could help sexual assault survivors have fair access to programs meant to aid victims of crime.

The bill, called The Fairness for Rape Kit Backlog Survivors Act of 2020, would eliminate a gap in victim compensation eligibility that currently deprives survivors of access to state victim compensation programs if their rape kit is not tested quickly enough.

To fix the unfortunate loophole, the bill would require state programs to allow victims to file for compensation after the established deadline if the delay is a result of a backlog of testing or matching DNA evidence, which is completely out of the survivor's control.

“Rape is an appalling, heinous crime and victims deserve justice and our support,” said Senator Toomey. “The fact that there are backlogs in testing rape kits, which are often used in the fight for justice, is entirely inexcusable. This bipartisan bill helps lessen the ramifications of these backlogs by ensuring that victims can apply for and receive benefits and support services, even if their rape kit is delayed to a point that a victim missed the deadline to apply in their state.”

“While states across the country have made great strides in testing hundreds of thousands of rape kits in recent years, it’s unacceptable that delays in testing have prevented some survivors of sexual assault from benefiting from state victim compensation programs,” said Senator Cortez Masto.

“Survivors should not have to bear the burden of out-of-pocket costs, such as mental health counseling, lost wages, and other expenses, due to delays outside of their control. Our bill makes it clear that justice delayed should not result in assistance denied by ensuring that sexual assault survivors remain eligible to apply for compensation after state program deadlines have passed.”

“The rape kit backlog represents a failure of the criminal justice system to protect survivors and hold perpetrators accountable,” said Ilse Knecht, Director of Policy & Advocacy at Joyful Heart Foundation.

“Reforms being implemented across the country not only take dangerous criminals off the streets -- they create a pathway to justice for sexual assault survivors whose cases have languished, often for years—or even decades. But state laws have not kept up with reform efforts, and have barred survivors from accessing victim compensation earmarked to provide survivors of violent crime with funds to aid their recovery. The Joyful Heart Foundation, a national organization focused on ending the rape kit backlog, is proud to support the Fairness for Rape Kit Backlog Survivors Act of 2020, which takes critical steps to address this barrier to support for survivors.”

If passed, the bill will give states three years to comply with its terms by updating their laws and regulations.