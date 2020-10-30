Harrisburg, Pa. – Several new bills were signed into law on Thursday by Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf. Many of the new laws will help our local communities, including House Bill 1838, which will help rural EMT services and House Bill 2438, which will expand broadband internet access in rural communities.

Representative Martin Causer (R - Cameron/McKean/Potter) drafted House Bill 1838 with the intention of increasing accessibility to EMT training in rural areas.

“Emergency medical services are vital to saving lives all across the state, but especially in rural communities like ours where many people live far away from a hospital,” Rep. Causer said. “With the number of volunteer first responders rapidly declining in these communities, one of the most important things we can do to help is make sure people who want to serve can afford the necessary training to do so.”

House Bill 1838 addresses ambulance staffing issues by improving affordability and accessibility of emergency medical service training in rural areas. EMT classes can cost as much as $1,000, which is a steep price for people who are volunteering their time to provide essential services to the community.

House Bill 2438 was authored by State Representative Clint Owlett (R - Tioga/Bradford/Potter) as part of Owlett’s efforts to expand broadband access in rural communities.

Broadband access has been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, as online learning and remote work made internet access a necessity.

House Bill 238 is the product of extensive negotiations to help clear the way for rural electric cooperatives, cable companies, and other entities to run broadband cable to provide high-speed internet service using existing infrastructure and easements held by rural electric cooperatives.

“This law has effectively cut through some of the red tape that has been holding us back from better broadband service in rural Pennsylvania,” Rep. Owlett said. “We still have work to do, including a bill that would identify funding for expansion projects.”

On the federal level, Congressman Fred Keller discussed his part in co-sponsoring and promoting the Broadband Data Improvement Act and the RURAL Act. The Broadband Data Improvement Act focuses on data collection, mapping, and deploying broadband service to all areas of the United States, while the RURAL Act makes grant funding given to telecommunication companies by the government non-taxable.

Additional bills signed into law Thursday include:

House Bill 440 expands on the state’s historic Clean Slate law by removing an obligation to pay any outstanding court-ordered financial obligations before eligible cases can be sealed. Any restitution owed for convictions committed is not waived. The bill also requires that when a person receives a pardon, that record is automatically sealed and if they receive a not-guilty verdict the record is expunged.

House bills 1439 and 1696 require health insurers that want to offer comprehensive health insurance coverage in Pennsylvania to verify that they have completed and fully documented analyses of their efforts to provide mental health and substance-use coverage that is comparable to physical health services with respect to cost sharing, in- and out-of-network coverage, and other treatment limits.

Insurers must also make that documentation available to the Pennsylvania Insurance Department, upon request, to demonstrate compliance with the Mental Health Parity and Addiction Equity Act of 2008 (MHPAEA). Documentation must also be available to policyholders and providers upon request.

House Bill 1984 makes it possible for the victim of rape or sexual assault to terminate the parental rights of the person who committed rape or sexual assault that resulted in the birth of a child. The legislature passed this bill unanimously.

Senate Bill 1076 amends Title 51 (Military Affairs), in military leave of absence, further providing for military family relief assistance.

House Bill 81, which provides for certification of central service technicians; imposes continuing education requirements; provides for duties of health care facilities and the Department of Health; and regulates the practice of surgical technology and surgical technologists.

House Bill 86, which amends the act granting the Governor of the Commonwealth the sole authority for regulating the display of the flag of the United States from any public ground or building, further providing for the display of the official POW/MIA flag.

House Bill 375, which amends the State Lottery Law, in pharmaceutical assistance for the elderly, further providing for definitions.

House Bill 703, which amends the Public School Code, in school directors, providing for publication of e-mail addresses for school directors; and, in charter schools, for publication of e-mail addresses for board of trustees & for applicability.

House Bill 716, which amends the Administrative Code, in powers & duties of the Dept. of Labor & Industry, its departmental administrative & advisory boards & officers, for task force on misclassification of employees.

House Bill 885, which amends the Public Works Contractors’ Bond Law, further providing for duty of prime contractor to provide financial security in certain contracts involving public works and public improvements.

House Bill 1032, which amends the Real Estate Appraisers Certification Act, further providing for definitions and for State Board of Certified Real Estate Appraisers.

House Bill 1033, which amends the Assessors Certification Act, providing for definitions and for duties of board; repealing provisions relating to qualifications; providing for certification; for employees of political subdivisions; and/or disciplinary measures.

House Bill 1584, which amends Title 30 (Fish), in Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission, repealing provisions relating to waterways patrolmen and employees.

House Bill 1673, which amends Title 35 (Health and Safety), in commonwealth services, for scope of subchapter, legislative findings and declaration of purpose, for definitions, for assistance to volunteer fire companies, ambulance service and rescue squads, for loan fund.

House Bill 1961, which amends Title 71 (State Government), in state employees’ defined contribution plan, for individual investment accounts, for participant contributions, for employer defined contributions, for vesting, for powers and duties of board.

House Bill 2073, which amends the First Class Township Code, for taxation and legal advertising, relating to elections and population ascertainment, the construction of boundaries, public official salaries and pensions, the filling of vacancies, repealing provisions.

House Bill 2370, which amends Title 57 (Notaries Public), in Revised Uniform Law on Notarial Acts, for authority to perform notarial act, for notarial act performed for remotely located individual & for notification regarding performance of notarial act.

House Bill 2438, which amends Title 68 (Real and Personal Property), providing for broadband services.

House Bill 2561, which amends the Optometric Practice and Licensure Act, further providing for definitions, for approval of drugs, for exemptions and exceptions and for violations and penalties.

Senate Bill 273, which amends the Community-Based Health Care Act, in health care assistance, further providing for Community-Based Health Care program.

Senate Bill 940, which provides for filing and recording by municipalities of condemnation orders and for statements of vacated condemnation orders.

Senate Bill 952, which amends Title 51 (Military Affairs), in veterans’ preference, repealing provisions relating to soldier defined, for purpose and definition, repealing provisions relating to credits in civil service exams, for preference in appointment or promotion.

Senate Bill 995, which amends Title 75 (Vehicles), in general provisions, further providing for definitions.

Senate Bill 1281, which amends Title 75 (Vehicles), in licensing of drivers, for schedule of convictions & points; in rules of the road, for duty of driver in emergency response areas; and in offenses, for homicide by vehicle and aggravated assault by vehicle.