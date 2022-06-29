Harrisburg, Pa. — A bill to streamline the hiring process of campus police officers has unanimously passed through the Pennsylvania House of Representatives, 200-0.

House Bill 1988 would place campus police departments and campus police officers within the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education under the auspices of the Pennsylvania Municipal Police Officers’ Education Training and Commission (MPOETC) for police certification, commission and training.

The change would allow a campus officer to be immediately employed by a state system campus police force rather than having to go through a potentially months-long process of obtaining a commission from the governor via the state Department of Education.

Officers who complete MPOETC training can be immediately employed by municipal police departments and state-related university campuses; only those who wish to work on state system campuses are required to go through the extra step of obtaining a commission from the state.

Lawmakers that sponsored the bill said state system campuses are at a disadvantage when recruiting officers.

“This is a simple and sensible change that will make it easier for campuses like Mansfield University to meet the public safety needs of students, faculty and staff,” State Rep. Clint Owlett, the bill’s prime sponsor, said. “I appreciate the bipartisan support for the measure and encourage prompt action by the Senate.”

“Removing this unnecessary and duplicative paperwork will help make our campuses safer because it will allow officers to get to work that much faster,” State Rep. Donna Oberlander said.

“Campuses like Indiana University of Pennsylvania and its PASSHE counterparts are experiencing staffing shortages like many other entities in today’s world,” State Rep. Jim Struzzi said. “I’m glad to see my House colleagues unanimously advance this legislation so we can move closer to full security complements and ensuring safe education environments.”

House Bill 1988 will also make it so recent and future reforms to laws impacting law enforcement apply automatically to campus police officers. It would also authorize state system campus police officers to wear body cameras, further increasing campus police accountability and public trust.

The bill now goes to the Senate for consideration.

