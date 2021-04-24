Harrisburg, Pa. – A bill to remove the word "homosexuality" from Pennsylvania's obscenity statute is under consideration by the House Judiciary Committee.

On Friday Rep. Mike Zabel (D-Delaware) and 23 other Democratic lawmakers introduced HB 1279 to repeal the classification of homosexuality as obscene.

"Under existing law, 'acts of homosexuality' are classified as 'obscene' in Title 18," Zabel wrote in the bill's memo. "The fact that bigoted, offensive language is still listed in our state’s law is unacceptable."

Currently, Title 18 prohibits the distribution to minors of materials such as books, pictures and videos that depict homosexuality.

"Recently, one of the municipalities I represent, Upper Darby Township, repealed a similar decades old ordinance and, upon further review, it was discovered that Pennsylvania has such a statue still on the books," Zabel said.

The following representatives joined Zebel in support of the measure: Dan Williams (Chester), Dan Frankel (Allegheny), Michael Schlossberg (Lehigh), Jeanne McNeill (Lehigh), Ben Sanchez (Montgomery), Carol Hill-Evans (York), Liz Hanbidge (Montgomery), David Delloso (Delaware), Kristine C. Howard (Chester), Joseph Hohenstein (Philadelphia), Jordan Harris (Philadelphia), MaryLouise Isaacson (Philadelphia), Joe Webster (Montgomery), Brian Sims (Philadelphia), McClinton (Philadelphia), Maureen Madden (Monroe), Jennifer O'Mara (Delaware), Peter Schweyer (Lehigh), Napoleon Nelson (Montgomery), Mike Sturla (Lancaster), Kevin Boyle (Philadelphia), Steve Malagari (Montgomery) and Melissa Shusterman (Chester).