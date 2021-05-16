Harrisburg, Pa. – Democratic lawmakers on Friday introduced a bill that would require political candidates to submit drug test results with their nomination papers.

To get on the ballot under H.B. 1423, candidates for public office would have to submit drug screening results and certificates of compliance.

The drug test rule would apply to candidates for any state, county, city, borough, incorporated town, township, ward, school district, poor district or election district office, party office or party delegate.

"In order to preserve the public trust and to truly serve the best interests of our constituents, we should lead by example and set the standard of integrity," Rep. Jake Wheatley Jr. said in the bill's memo.

The bill's co-sponsor is Rep. Stephen Kinsey, D-Phila. It was referred to the State Government Committee.