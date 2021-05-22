Harrisburg, Pa. – House lawmakers on Friday introduced a bill that would allow terminally ill patients to receive life-ending medication from their physicians.

Under the measure, patients must be sound of mind, have a terminal diagnosis and wait at least 48 hours before an end-of-life drug is prescribed. They could rescind the decision at any time.

"It’s time to legalize medical, compassionate aid in dying for terminally-ill Pennsylvanians who face unbearable and unrelieved suffering during their final days," Reps. Angel Cruz and Carol Hill-Evans said in the bill's memo.

H.B. 1453 would require physicians to inform patients of alternatives to death like hospice care and pain control. Patients would be encouraged but not required to notify next of kin of their end-of-life decision.

"Death with dignity laws have been enacted in nine states and the District of Columbia that offer terminally-ill adults who meet specific, well-defined requirements the option to end their life peacefully and on their terms," Reps. Cruz and Hill-Evans said.

The bipartisan bill is co-sponsored by Reps. F. Todd Polinchock (R-Bucks), Benjamin Sanchez (D-Montgomery), Liz Hanbidge (D-Montgomery) and Mark Rozzi (D-Berks).

It was referred to the House Judiciary Committee.