Harrisburg, Pa. — Six years after Lindsey Piccone's body was found in a state park, legislators are pushing for harsher punishments for those who drive their victims to harm themselves.

The House recently approved legislation that would call for stronger sentences against those who commit sexual extortion or “sextortion.” That's when an individual demands sexually explicit photos or videos and threatens violence or further exposure online if the individual doesn't get what they want.

Titled “Lindsey’s Law,” the bill is named after Piccone, a Bucks County woman who was harassed via Snapchat by a predator seeking nude photos of her. Piccone ultimately committed suicide; her body was discovered two months after she went missing by a worker at Tyler State Park in Bucks County.

Former Kutztown University football player, Ian Pisarchuk, was arrested last June for sexually extorting more than a dozen females, including a 12-year-old girl who brought the first complaint forward.

While investigating that first report, police discovered nude photos of several more females on Pisarchuk's phone — some of which were of Picconne. Although Picconne had left behind a note, saying an anonymous Snapchat user was threatening to ruin her life, the user wasn't identified until police began investigating Pisarchuk, according to the Bucks County District Attorney office.

Pisarchuk later issued an apology to Piccone's family, saying "I hurt Lindsay and forced her into an awful situation," according to a police affidavit.

Pisarchuk pleaded guilty to multiple sexual offenses and is awaiting sentencing.

Criminal complaint June 2021

Criminal complaint July 2021

Bucks County lawmaker sponsors bill

Rep. Kathleen Tomlinson is the primary sponsor of the bill. Tomlinson represents the 18th District, which covers a portion of Bucks County where Piccone lived.

When she proposed the bill in October, Tomlinson issued the following release:

"On November 1, 2016, Jeannett and Paul Piccone received the news that no parent hopes to hear. Their daughter, 21-year-old Lindsey Piccone was found dead from an apparent suicide. It wouldn’t be for nearly five years from that awful day that the Piccone’s had some understanding as to why their beautiful daughter took her own life.

Lindsey was the victim of ‘sextortion.’ That is, efforts by one man to demand sexually explicit photos and videos from unsuspecting victims. When this monster didn’t get what he wanted, he would bully and threaten the women, some, girls as young as 12, with violence, by revealing their photographs online, or sending the images to their friends and family. Lindsey was bullied and threatened to the point that shortly before taking her own life, she sent her predator sexual photos. This did not have to happen.

While Lindsey's sexual predator has been identified and is awaiting trial, penalties need to be strengthened to ensure these individuals stay off our streets and away from our children. My bill will add sentencing enhancements to our current law against sexual extortion to guarantee that predators whose despicable use of sexual extortion leads to a victim suffering serious bodily injury or death will be punished appropriately."

'Smart Justice' bills

House Bill 2271 would increase penalties against convicted predators whose abuse leads to serious bodily harm or death. Currently, the law allows for stronger sentences if the victim of sextortion is under 18, has an intellectual disability, or the defendant is in a position of trust or authority over the victim.

The new bill would amend the law to allow enhanced penalties against defendants if the victim "attempts suicide ... or dies by suicide within 90 days of the commission of the offense of the proximate result of the trauma the complainant experienced."

This bill, which is part of the House “Smart Justice” package of bills, now moves to the Senate.

