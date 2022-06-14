legislative bill - generic
NCPA Staff

Harrisburg, Pa.—Bill to halt new bidding procedure for CHIP was passed unanimously by the PA House of Representatives.

House Bill 2585 would prohibit the Department of Human Services (DHS) from developing or using bidding or service zones that limit a health service corporation or hospital plan corporation contractor from submitting a bid for the CHIP program. The measure would also require DHS to accept a solicitation or bid from such an organization.

State Rep. Tina Picket is the bills primary sponsor.  

CHIP provides health care coverage to uninsured children and teens who are not eligible for or enrolled in Medical Assistance.

House Bill 2585 now goes to the Senate for consideration.

