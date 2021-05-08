Harrisburg, Pa. – Legislation soon will be introduced to exempt guns and ammo from Pennsylvania's sales and use tax.

"My legislation will provide an exclusion from our state sales tax for the purchase of a firearm and ammunition," Rep. Stephanie Borowicz, R-Clinton, said.

Borowicz filed a memo on April 30 seeking co-sponsors for her bill, which has not yet been introduced.

"The States of Louisiana and Mississippi host 'Second Amendment Weekends' whereby the purchases of firearms, ammunition, and hunting gear are excluded from their respective sales taxes. I believe Pennsylvanians, with our longstanding history associated with hunting and trapping, deserve the same," Borowicz said.

She said that the measure is based on the fact that the Second Amendment provides for the right to bear arms without infringement, yet Pennsylvanians are subject to a number of taxes and fees relating to firearm purchase and ownership.

"This includes not only our state sales tax, but to the extent applicable, local sales tax, and those imposed by the Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and the Trade Bureau of purchase of pistols, revolves, and other portable weapons such as rifles and shotguns, along with ammunition under the Firearms and Ammunition Excise Tax (FAET)," Borowicz said.

She said that her legislation will be similar to a proposal recently introduced in the state of West Virginia.