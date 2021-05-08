Harrisburg, Pa. – Democratic House lawmakers on Friday introduced a bill to prevent police officers from using stops for minor traffic violations as a pretext for unjustified searches.

"Traffic stops are the most common interaction Americans have with police; but, for Black drivers, these interactions with police can be highly problematic," Rep. Donna Bullock, D-Philadelphia, said. "Despite disproportionate stops and searches of people of color, police are significantly less likely to find contraband during these searches than during searches of white drivers."

H.B. 1361 would amend Title 75 (Vehicles) to make evidence obtained during stops for certain summary traffic violations inadmissible in court.

"Many pretextual stops begin due to a minor infraction such as having a headlight out or a hanging object on the rearview mirror but can unfortunately end deadly, as our country has seen time and time again," Bullock said.

The measure also would prevent Pennsylvanians from being convicted of a singular traffic violation – like window tint or a burned-out taillight – unless they're convicted of another traffic violation at the same time.

"Numerous city councils and states across America, including our neighboring states and our own city councils, realize the exacerbated danger caused by pretextual stops and are passing legislation to put an end to it," Bullock said.

Reps. Summer Lee, Stephen Kinsey, Carol Hill-Evans, Michael Schlossberg, Jake Wheatley, Joseph Hohenstein, Rick Krajewski, Benjamin Sanchez, Darisha Parker, Perry Warren and Brian Sims joined Bullock as sponsors.

The bill was referred to the House Transportation Committee.