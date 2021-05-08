Harrisburg, Pa. – Democratic House lawmakers on Friday introduced a bill to prevent police officers from using traffic stops as a pretext for searches.

"Traffic stops are the most common interaction Americans have with police; but, for Black drivers, these interactions with police can be highly problematic," Rep. Donna Bullock, D-Philadelphia, said.

H.B. 1361 would prevent evidence from being introduced in court that was obtained as a result of certain stops for summary traffic violations.

"Many pretextual stops begin due to a minor infraction such as having a headlight out or a hanging object on the rearview mirror but can unfortunately end deadly, as our country has seen time and time again," Bullock said.

The measure also would prevent Pennsylvanians from being convicted of a singular traffic violation – like window tint or a burned-out taillight – unless they're convicted of another traffic violation at the same time.

Reps. Summer Lee, Stephen Kinsey, Carol Hill-Evans, Michael Schlossberg, Jake Wheatley, Joseph Hohenstein, Rick Krajewski, Benjamin Sanchez, Darisha Parker, Perry Warren and Brian Sims joined Bullock as sponsors.

The bill was referred to the House Transportation Committee.