Harrisburg, Pa. — A bill that would criminalize those who run away from the police is continuing its way through the legislative process after being passed by the House Judiciary Committee.

Currently, it is illegal to flee from an officer in Pennsylvania while in a vehicle. The law does not mention fleeing on foot.

Under Senate Bill 814, this would change.

All those that “knowingly and intentionally” flee from officers attempting to make an arrest would initially be charged with a summary offense.

However, if an officer or bystander is injured or killed during the pursuit, the charge could be elevated to a felony. The charges could be a third-degree felony if an injury were to occur. If a death occurs, the charges could then be elevated to a second-degree felony.

In an amendment added June 27, the bill would also include harsher punishments if a K-9 or horse unit is injured or killed during the pursuit. The charge would be a third-degree felony. The fleeing individual would also be responsible for covering veterinary bills or the replacement of the animal if it were to die or become disabled.

The bill made its way through the House committee by a 15-9 vote with all Democratic representatives voting against forwarding the bill to the full House. The bill had previously been passed by the state Senate in Oct. 2021, where eight Democrats joined with their Republican colleagues in the 37-13 vote.

The bill now moves to the full House for consideration.

