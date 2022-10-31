Harrisburg, Pa. — A bill to expand health insurance pre-authorization for patients, such as doctors being able to bill insurance companies for “closely related procedures,” was passed Wednesday by both the state House and Senate.

“This is one of the biggest pro-consumer and pro-doctor reforms in health insurance in decades, and it’s all about delivering better outcomes for patients and preventing future complications,” said state Rep. Austin Davis, who is the acting Democratic chair of the Insurance Committee.

Davis continued, “this bill was a true compromise between patients, doctors, hospitals and health insurance companies, and is a great example of how we can deliver true wins for the people when we work together.”

“Too many Pennsylvanians are denied coverage for the essential medical care that their doctors have ordered for them,” said Antoinette Kraus, executive director of the Pennsylvania Health Access Network. “With today’s bipartisan passage of S.B. 225, patients are one step closer to gaining critical protections that will ensure they are able to get appropriate care as prescribed by their doctors."

Davis said some of S.B. 225’s highlights include:

Allowing doctors to bill insurance companies for “closely related procedures” – meaning if a patient is getting care for an already covered issue and the doctor identifies a condition that could lead to future complications, the doctor can address the condition immediately without having to get a second authorization for a service.

Making sure patients get a simple, easy-to-understand explanation when payment for a procedure is denied, including outlining the patient’s rights and options.

Giving patients who are denied payment the ability to appeal the denial to the Pennsylvania Insurance Department instead of just the insurance company itself.

Requiring all denials to be reported to the department.

Guaranteeing patients changing providers or insurers the right to continue using prescriptions already proven to be effective.

Ensuring patients going to out-of-insurance-network providers for coverage are reimbursed as quickly as a doctor’s office would be reimbursed to cut down on the out-of-pocket expenses.

The bill was approved by the house with a vote of 199-0. The bill then went back to the Senate for a vote on the amendments made by the House. It was approved by the Senate on Wednesday evening and now awaits the governor’s signature before it becomes law.

