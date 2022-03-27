Harrisburg, Pa. — Pa. Rep. Martin Causer has introduced legislation that would boost Medicaid reimbursement rates for the life-saving services they provide.

EMS providers have received only two increases in reimbursements for transporting individuals covered by Medicaid in the last two decades, with the last increase taking place in 2018, again under legislation that Causer also introduced.

The current rates for Advanced Life Support (ALS) and Basic Life Support (BLS) services are $300 and $180 per trip, respectively. These rates are significantly below Medicare and commercial insurance reimbursements.

House Bill 2434 proposes to increase the rates for ALS to $400 and BLS to $325, representing a reimbursement of approximately 80% of the current base Medicare rate in Pennsylvania, plus a reflection of the change in the Consumer Price Index (CPI) since 2018. The bill would also offer an added premium for rural providers, like those offered through Medicare, to recognize the added costs those services face.

Finally, the bill would require EMS agencies be paid for all loaded miles at a rate of $4 per mile. Currently, Medicaid reimburses $2 per loaded mile, but only after the first 20 miles. Future reimbursement rates for services and mileage would increase when Medicare rates increase based on changes to the CPI to keep pace with the increased cost of providing this service.

"Prompt response by an ambulance is the difference between life and death for many patients, and we have a responsibility to do all we can to ensure those services remain available to people across the Commonwealth," Causer said.



