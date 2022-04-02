Washington, D.C. -- The U.S. Senate has introduced the Support Kids Not Red Tape Act to ensure children throughout the nation have access to healthy meals through school nutrition waivers.

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, waiver flexibilities have been crucial to keeping children fed, as they allow many families to receive free meals over the summer, help sponsors provide meals to children in rural locations, make meal pick-up easier for parents and ease administrative burden on school staff.

This bill would extend U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) school meal flexibilities from June 30, 2022, to Sept. 30, 2023. USDA requested this authority be extended in the fiscal year 2023 spending bill.

“For many families across Pennsylvania, access to school meals is vital to prevent children from going hungry,” Casey said. “Ensuring all kids across the country have reliable access to nutritious meals is one of the most important things we can do to invest in the future of our Nation’s leaders and workers.”

School food providers are struggling due to supply chain shortages and price spikes, as well as more expensive program costs over the last two years.



