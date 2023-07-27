Harrisburg, Pa. – A Pa. House bill advocating the accessibility rights for children to play on inclusive playgrounds passed by a 202-1 vote on July 18.

The bill advanced just ahead of an anniversary: July 26 marked the 33rd anniversary of the landmark Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), civil rights legislation to protect the rights of people with disabilities.

The law both mandates access and prohibits discrimination against individuals with disabilities in all areas of public life, including jobs, schools, transportation, and all public and private places that are open to the general public.

House Bill 1173 would require DCNR to prioritize grant funding to park and recreation construction projects that establish or upgrade playgrounds for the inclusion of children with disabilities.

The bill is sponsored by Rep. Tarik Kahn (D-194th district), along with co-sponsors Rep. Jamie Flick (R-83rd district), Rep. Melissa Cerrato (D-151st district), and Rep. Liz Hanbidge (D-61st district).

"Play is crucial to a child’s physical, social, cognitive, and emotional development. Unfortunately, research shows that children with disabilities tend to be excluded from some forms of play because of structural barriers in typical playgrounds," according to the memorandum.

Following the lead of projects that have recognized the importance of inclusive play, legislators are asking DCNR to prioritize accessibility in their recreation policy and funding initiatives.

The sole "no" vote was submitted by Rep. Joe Hamm (R- 84th district). NorthcentralPa reached out to Hamm's office to ask why he voted down a bill that advocates for playground funding for children with disabilities; one that apparently had the favor of ever other legislator in the House. There was no response at the time of publishing.

To Misty Dion, CEO of the Center for Independent Living Roads to Freedom and the NCPA ADAPT Organizer, a "no" vote "makes no sense," she said. "Access is a civil right, and all children should have equitable access to live, play, and prosper in their communities with their friends and families."

Flick praised passage of the bill he co-prime sponsored. With play being a crucial element in a child’s overall development, “it is my hope that with these accessibility upgrades, parks and playgrounds across the Commonwealth will soon include sensory play equipment, adaptations for blind and visually impaired individuals, and apparatuses for wheelchair users,” he said.

Noting the ADA anniversary

The Center for Independent Living Roads to Freedom celebrates the anniversary each year with a community party, open to members of the public who want to both socialize and learn about the impact of that legislation.

Their 33rd anniversary "CIL-abration" will be held Aug. 2.

According to the latest U.S. Census Bureau estimates, nearly nine million individuals in the United States aged 18 to 64 with a disability were employed in 2021.

"Passing the ADA was a significant victory in the fight for disability rights. In the years since it was passed, our country has made strides toward the ADA's promise of true inclusion. Unfortunately, far too many people with disabilities are still unable get the services and supports they need to live in their communities," said Heath and Human Resources Secretary Xavier Beccera in a statement regarding the 33rd anniversary.

House Bill 1173 has moved on to the Pa. Senate.

