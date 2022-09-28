Harrisburg, Pa. — A bill allowing for deceased Pennsylvania residents to be removed from voter rolls passed the state House of Representatives Tuesday.

The bill passed with a unanimous vote of 201-0.

The measure, House Bill 143, is written to address the number of deceased individuals not removed from Pennsylvania voter rolls. Pennsylvania has attempted to address the issue previously. However, the time elapsed between a voter passing and the individual being removed from the voter rolls can be up to three months.

The Pennsylvania Department of State settled a lawsuit in 2021 which claimed there were 21,000 dead people listed on the rolls as active voters.

The Commonwealth agreed to compare its full voter registration database against the Cumulative Social Security Death Index in order to identify dead voters. Pennsylvania then agreed to direct all county election commissions to remove the names of dead voters.

"Election integrity begins with the confidence that our voter rolls are accurate. A more efficient process of cleaning up our voter rolls will not only eliminate future lawsuits, but also further safeguard the integrity of our elections," according to a media release from State Rep. David Millard's office.

Specifically, this legislation will amend Section 1222 of Title 25 to mandate a monthly report of the names of deceased individuals to be removed from the Statewide Uniform Registry of Electors (SURE) system.

