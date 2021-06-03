The name 'Bigfoot' has captivated the interest of many for decades.

For Pennsylvanian's who also share the intrigue, they will soon be able to join with other like-minded people at a three-day festival in Marienville in northwestern Pennsylvania.

The first Forest County Bigfoot Festival is set to begin on Friday, June 11 and will run through June 13.

Marienville is a fairly remote area of Pennsylvania is sits between the 8,500-acre Cook Forest State Park and the 513,175-acre Allegheny National Forest.

The festival will feature events such as a Bigfoot-calling contest; a simulated Bigfoot hunt and a Biggest Foot Contest; and food such as the 'Bigfoot Sandwich' courtesy that Bearclaw Cafe; and vendors offering things such as Bigfoot-related merchandise.