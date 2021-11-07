Washington, D.C. -- In a 228-226 vote, the U.S. House of Representatives passed President Joe Biden's key piece of legislation, the Build Back Better Act, after months of intense negotiations, which included complications from some members inside the current president's own party.

According to NPR, the $1 trillion infrastructure bill which passed late Friday evening went largely along party lines. The bill passed the U.S. Senate in August and had bipartisan support. 215 Democrats along with 13 Republicans supported the legislation which now heads to the White House for Biden's signature. Six Democrats did not vote with their party to pass the bill.

The bill itself was contested for a minor reason. Two U.S. Senate members, Sens. Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-Az.), both "moderate Democrats," took issue over the size and wide range of the package as a whole.

The package includes pre-K education for all children between the ages of three and four; investments into affordable housing programs; premium reductions under the Affordable Care Act, also known as "ObamaCare"; along with massive investments designed to address climate change, plus an additional year of the expanded child tax credit.

The Congressional Budget Office (CBO), which is a nonpartisan government agency, has predicted the bill will add about $256 billion to projected deficits over the next 10 years.

The Biden administrations new initiative includes spending priorities for the following areas, according to NPR:

Transportation

Roads, bridges, major projects: $110 billion

Passenger and freight rail: $66 billion

Public transit: $39 billion

Airports: $25 billion

Port infrastructure: $17 billion

Transportation safety programs: $11 billion

Electric vehicles: $7.5 billion

Zero and low-emission buses and ferries: $7.5 billion

Revitalization of communities: $1 billion

Other infrastructure

Broadband: $65 billion

Power infrastructure: $73 billion

Clean drinking water: $55 billion

Resilience and Western water storage: $50 billion

Removal of pollution from water and soil: $21 billion