Washington, D.C. -- In a 228-226 vote, the U.S. House of Representatives passed President Joe Biden's key piece of legislation, the Build Back Better Act, after months of intense negotiations, which included complications from some members inside the current president's own party.
According to NPR, the $1 trillion infrastructure bill which passed late Friday evening went largely along party lines. The bill passed the U.S. Senate in August and had bipartisan support. 215 Democrats along with 13 Republicans supported the legislation which now heads to the White House for Biden's signature. Six Democrats did not vote with their party to pass the bill.
The bill itself was contested for a minor reason. Two U.S. Senate members, Sens. Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-Az.), both "moderate Democrats," took issue over the size and wide range of the package as a whole.
The package includes pre-K education for all children between the ages of three and four; investments into affordable housing programs; premium reductions under the Affordable Care Act, also known as "ObamaCare"; along with massive investments designed to address climate change, plus an additional year of the expanded child tax credit.
The Congressional Budget Office (CBO), which is a nonpartisan government agency, has predicted the bill will add about $256 billion to projected deficits over the next 10 years.
The Biden administrations new initiative includes spending priorities for the following areas, according to NPR:
Transportation
Roads, bridges, major projects: $110 billion
Passenger and freight rail: $66 billion
Public transit: $39 billion
Airports: $25 billion
Port infrastructure: $17 billion
Transportation safety programs: $11 billion
Electric vehicles: $7.5 billion
Zero and low-emission buses and ferries: $7.5 billion
Revitalization of communities: $1 billion
Other infrastructure
Broadband: $65 billion
Power infrastructure: $73 billion
Clean drinking water: $55 billion
Resilience and Western water storage: $50 billion
Removal of pollution from water and soil: $21 billion