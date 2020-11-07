Joe Biden has been elected as the next President of the United States of America, according to the Associated Press.

The AP called the presidential race around 11:30 a.m. Saturday morning after Biden won Pennsylvania's 20 electoral college votes. Biden won 49.7% of Pennsylvania's vote (3,345,906) , while Trump secured 49.2% of the vote (3,311,448).

Thanks to Pennsylvania, Biden now has 284 electoral votes, enough to put him in the White House, according to the AP.

Sitting President Donald Trump's total electoral college votes remain at 214 Saturday morning.

Without Pennsylvania, Donald Trump cannot win the election, according to multiple news reports.

Trump has indicated that he plans to challenge Pennsylvania's 3-day extension for mail-in ballots in court.

The Los Angeles Times, New York Times, CNN, Fox News, ABC, CBS, NBC, and NPR have also called the race for Joe Biden.