The Biden administration is withholding funding for elementary and secondary schools nationwide who have hunting or archery programs in their curriculum, according to a Fox News report.

The Department of Education determined that, through their own interpretation of the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act (BSCA) passed last year, school hunting and archery classes will not receive federal funding, reported Fox News.

State Rep. Jamie Flick (R- Lycoming/Union) has voiced opposition to this decision, calling it an “egregious attack on education, sporting activities, and the culture" of his district.

“As many of us know, hunting plays an incredibly important and regulated role in the safety and health of our Commonwealth’s ecosystems. Additionally, hunting programs are a great way for youth to learn responsibility and get involved in their communities,” Rep. Flick said in a released statement.

Flick also argued that hunting plays a crucial role in maintaining the safety and health of Pennsylvania's ecosystems, and that hunting programs provide valuable opportunities for youth to learn responsibility and engage in their communities.

"I would like to see the school districts in our region work closely with the Pennsylvania Game Commission and the House Game and Fisheries Committee, to which I was recently assigned, and get more involved with hunter safety courses. This decision stands in the way of that," Flick stated.

The representative further emphasized that hunting education is essential for students to understand the role it plays in their Commonwealth and the importance of adhering to safety guidelines.

“This decision will strip children of this educational opportunity that helps students practice hunting safely and effectively. For these reasons and as a lifelong hunter and member of the House Game and Fisheries Committee, I strongly oppose the Biden administration’s decision,” Flick said.

