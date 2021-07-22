Old Lycoming Twp. Police, Fire and EMS were dispatched to the intersection of Beauty’s Run Rd. and Woodglen Farm Rd in Old Lycoming Twp. on Wednesday, July 21 for a bicyclist who was struck by a vehicle, according to a news release from Old Lycoming Township Police Department.

A 44-year-old Old Lycoming Township woman was riding her bicycle across Beauty’s Run Rd. at the bicycle path when she was struck by a passing vehicle operated by Marissa McKenzie of Williamsport at 9:12 p.m.

McKenzie, 25, was driving west on Beauty’s Run Rd. when the accident occured. The bicyclist suffered injuries and was transported to UPMC Williamsport.

The bicyclist was due to be released from the hospital Thursday, according Chief Chris Kriner of the Old Lycoming Police Department. No charges have been filed against the driver.