Lewisburg, Pa. – A bicyclist was killed Friday night when he was struck by a vehicle on Colonel John Kelly Road in Kelly Township, Union County.

Samuel F. Sauder, 77, of Lewisburg, died of his injuries at Evangelical Community Hospital shortly after the accident occurred at 7:08 p.m. Oct. 22, according to Pennsylvania State Police at Milton.

The driver, Lilya Y. Borisova, 28, of Milton, was traveling east at the 3000 block of Colonel John Kelly Road behind Sauder when she struck him. Borisova’s vehicle and Sauder’s Trek bicycle both continued east for a short distance before coming to rest on the south side of the roadway.

Borisova had both her front and rear vehicle lights on at the time, according to state police. She was not injured in the crash. Police said cell phone use was not a contributing factor in the crash.

Sauder was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, according to state police.

William Cameron Engine Co. and EMS assisted at the scene.

State police continue to investigate.