Williamsport, Pa. — A bicyclist was taken to the hospital Monday afternoon after he was hit by a bus just outside the city terminal.

Witnesses say the bus driver was about to make a right turn onto William Street when she hit the man riding his bike through the crosswalk.

"We seen him just about the time he went down," said one of the passengers who asked not to be identified. 

The bus driver involved in a crash Monday waits outside the bus while EMTs check on passengers.

The driver, Tracie Smith, had been arguing with one of the passengers just before the accident, the woman added.

After EMTs removed the fallen bicyclists, an argument broke out on the bus as another passenger refused to get off with her three children, saying emergency workers should have checked on them. 

Dispatchers called for another ambulance and EMTs boarded to bus a few minutes later.

A man riding a bike near the Trade and Transit Centre II was hit Monday afternoon.

The crash was low-speed and didn't cause much of a stir inside the bus, the first witness noted.

