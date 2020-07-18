Mifflinburg, Pa. – A bicyclist is in critical condition at Geisinger Medical Center after he was hit by a vehicle Monday morning at the Rails to Trails and Buffalo Creek Road in Buffalo Township, Union County.

Joseph S. Shamburg, 52, of Mifflinburg, was riding west on the trail and entered the roadway into the path of a 2009 Chevrolet Impala driven by Margie Lohr, 74, of Mifflinburg, according to Pennsylvania State Police at Milton.

Lohr attempted to stop her vehicle, but she could not avoid hitting the bicyclist. Shamburg was thrown from the bicycle, police said.

Lohr parked the vehicle and stayed at the scene. She was not hurt, police said.

Shamburg was taken by ambulance to the hospital in Danville. Shamburg’s family came to retrieve the bicycle, police said.

A spokesman at Geisinger verified as of Friday morning Shamburg was still in critical condition.